Recaptured Alabama escapee ordered to provide DNA sample

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A capital murder suspect who authorities say went on the lam for 10 days with the help of an Alabama jail official has been ordered to provide a DNA sample to prosecutors.

A Lauderdale County judge didn’t cite a reason why the sample was needed from Casey White. But records show she approved the state’s request in an order.

White was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County jail in a patrol car driven by Vicky White, the assistant corrections director.

Casey White surrendered after being cornered in Evansville, Indiana.

Vicky White died of a gunshot wound that a coroner determined was self-inflicted.

