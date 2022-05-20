Email City Guide
Storms are possible Friday evening

By Garrett James
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 100 with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, a cold front will move through the area. Along this cold front, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

A few of these storms could be strong. If we see any severe weather, it will be for strong winds and hail. Hail up to the size of quarters and wind up to 60 mph will be possible in any severe storm we see.

This cold front appears to be strong. Saturday, we will have a high of 80 with mostly sunny skies. However, the high for the day will occur early in the day. We will hit 80 degrees around 6 AM and temps will fall from there. By Saturday afternoon we will see temps in the 60s. 

Sunday, we will have a high of 69 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 50 degrees with storms returning.

Monday, we will have a high of 70 with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Monday night, we will have a low of 63 with scattered storms.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 78 with a 30% chance of storms.

