TXDot plans intermittant closures on elevated freeway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Southbound US 287 Elevated Freeway will be closed nightly to all traffic starting Monday, May 23rd.

The bridge will close each day at 8pm and reopen at 6am the next morning.

The closure is needed for routine preventative maintenance work.

All Southbound traffic on I-44/US287 will exit at Holliday Street and will reenter the freeway at 15th Street.

The project is expected to take 4 weeks to complete.

