WFFD battling fire at cabinet shop

The call came in around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning.
WFFD responds to fire at Jack's Cabinet Shop
WFFD responds to fire at Jack's Cabinet Shop(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team and Alyssa Osterdock
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:03 AM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls firefighters are battling a fire at a cabinet shop on East Fort Worth St.

Fire crews were called to a structure fire at Jack’s Cabinet Shop around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

NewsChannel 6 crews on scene reported large heavy smoke coming from the warehouse.

Oncor was called to the scene to shut off electricity to the building. As many as 19 units were on the scene responding to the flames as of 1:54 a.m.

Stick with NewsChannel 6 as we work to learn more.

