WFPD partners with trauma leaders for “Stop the Bleed” event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An education course focused on how to handle a bleeding injury was offered at the Sikes Lake center Thursday evening.

The one-hour event was put together by the Wichita Falls Police Department, North Texas Regional Advisory Council, and United Regional Trauma Services.

During this time, participants learned how to use their hands to apply pressure to an injury, how to pack a wound and the process of applying a tourniquet.

Shelly Hutchins, a teacher and member of the Wichita falls runners club, said she, “feels it’s very important for everybody to take this course.”

The Stop the Bleed campaign has trained over 1 million people.

