Wichita County provides covid update for the week ending May 20

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita county is reporting fewer new covid cases this week compared to last.

There were 43 new cases reported this week, 12 fewer than last week.

For the third week in a row, the Wichita Falls Wichita County Health District is reporting no new covid deaths in Wichita County.

From the Wichita Falls Wichita County Health District:

For the week ending May 20, 2022 the Health District is reporting 43 new cases, 0 deaths, 0 hospitalizations and 55 recoveries.

There are 15 (35%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations.

There are 28 (65%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations.

There are 11 new re-infection cases. Of those, 3 (27%) are up to date on their vaccinations; 8 (73%) are not up to date on their vaccinations.

No hospitalizations today.

Positivity Rate = 12.3%

