Crime Stoppers: Fast Food Restaurant Burglaries

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Right now your help is needed Texoma, identifying a man wanted for a string of burglaries in Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls Police said all of the crimes happened in April 2020 and were at fast food restaurants.

The three burglaries were at Burger King on Holliday St. and both the Sonic on Kemp and Jacksboro Highway.

Police said they were burglarized while the business was closed, and while the individual is difficult to identify from photos, police are confident the same person is responsible for all three crimes.

“They’re very similar. To where they got into the building and then what happened inside, so it appears to be connected” Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Wichita Falls Police Department PIO, said.

The description is vague, but police hope that you might recognize something about the suspect that will help them put him behind bars.

“Any information that we can get. Somebody’s talking about it, please call us call Crime Stoppers or call us at our non-emergency number. We ask our citizens out there to help us,” Sgt. Eipper said.

Contact Crime Stoppers in Wichita Falls by calling (940) 322-9888 or (940) 720- 5000 for the non emergency line.

