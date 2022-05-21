Kittens looking for a forever home
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. These two kittens are looking for a forever home.
Kimber Hopkins joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about these two little kittens.
There is a $100 adoption fee for cats, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.
For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.