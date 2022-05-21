Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Louisiana National Guard officer retires after planting face between subordinate’s breasts

Capt. Billy Crosby Jr., an officer in the Louisiana National Guard, faced 30 days of...
Capt. Billy Crosby Jr., an officer in the Louisiana National Guard, faced 30 days of confinement, but no loss of rank after planting his face between a subordinate’s breasts. Crosby was allowed to retire with benefits.(LinkedIn)
By Johnathan Manning and Gray News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISIANA (KPLC/Gray News) — A Louisiana Army National Guard officer faced 30 days of confinement, but no loss of rank after planting his face between a subordinate’s breasts.

Captain Billy Crosby Jr. was allowed to retire with benefits, according to military.com.

Crosby was the woman’s company commander in the Louisiana National Guard and was the senior officer at his post in Jordan. She was also his direct subordinate.

An exact age for Crosby was not given, but Crosby was 52 at the time of an October 2021 filing that said the woman was half his age.

The incident in question happened at Joint Training Center in Jordan in May 2021, according to military court documents. Crosby placed his face between the sergeant’s breasts, moving his face from side to side, according to the documents.

He previously told the sergeant that he wanted her to ride with him to another installation because he liked looking at her chest and previously announced twice that he was going to “motorboat” the woman during her promotion ceremony from specialist to sergeant, according to the court documents.

According to the documents, “the term ‘motorboating’ is commonly used to describe when a person places his or her face between a female’s breasts and shakes his or her head back and forth while making a sound resembling a boat motor.”

Crosby asked the woman if she wanted a promotion ceremony, which she declined, the documents read.

A day or so later, though, Crosby went into the room where the sergeant was working with another person and performed an impromptu ceremony in which he placed his face between her breasts, according to the documents.

He told her to stand up, “placed the rank in front of her chest, and leaned in to grab the rank with his teeth. (Crosby) then placed his face between (the sergeant’s) breasts. His face made contact with the middle of her chest. He vigorously moved his head from side to side between (her) breasts while still holding the rank with his teeth.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Wikert, 46, is pictured in a mugshot from May 2022.
WF man arrested for soliciting prostitution in Lucy Park
The Coconut Fire had grown to 26,000 acres by 4 p.m. on May 19.
EXPLAINER: Why’s the growing blaze called “Coconut” Fire?
WFFD responds to fire at Jack's Cabinet Shop
E. Fort Worth Street fire causes $135,000 worth of damage
Sherine Minuto was booked into Wichita County Jail on May 19, 2022.
WF babysitter arrested after allegedly force-feeding infant
WFFD responded to a reported fire at the Southwest Plaza shopping mall on May 19, 2022.
Fire crews respond to Southwest Pkwy. mall fire

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern...
Russia’s claim of Mariupol’s capture fuels concern for POWs
A rare tornado touched down in the town of Gaylord in northern Michigan Friday, causing...
Police report 2nd death from tornado in northern Michigan
Flowers adorn an area near the finish line ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico...
Temperature soars above 90 degrees at the 147th Preakness
Sneak Peek 3D pregnancy center in Ohio is giving away extra baby formula to those who need it.
‘This is truly a blessing’: Pregnancy center giving away extra baby formula
U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks during a news conference with South Korean President...
US, S. Korea open to expanded military drills to deter North