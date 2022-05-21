Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

MSU Texas professor featured in Houston art project

Maneki Cat Altar
Maneki Cat Altar(MSU Texas)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An art piece made by Midwestern State University professor Suguru Hiraid has made its way to Houston.

Hiraid’s “Maneki Cat Altar” is part of a project called True North located in the Heights neighborhood. The project features seven other outdoor sculptures.

The sculpture is interactive. It turns with the wind and beckons visitors for a closer look. The cat’s paw movement is possible thanks to solar power.

Hiraide’s said, “It’s a great honor and opportunity to show my work at the beautiful historic esplanade.” His work has been displayed nationally and internationally,

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Wikert, 46, is pictured in a mugshot from May 2022.
WF man arrested for soliciting prostitution in Lucy Park
The Coconut Fire had grown to 26,000 acres by 4 p.m. on May 19.
EXPLAINER: Why’s the growing blaze called “Coconut” Fire?
WFFD responds to fire at Jack's Cabinet Shop
E. Fort Worth Street fire causes $135,000 worth of damage
Sherine Minuto was booked into Wichita County Jail on May 19, 2022.
WF babysitter arrested after allegedly force-feeding infant
WFFD responded to a reported fire at the Southwest Plaza shopping mall on May 19, 2022.
Fire crews respond to Southwest Pkwy. mall fire

Latest News

Kittens
Kittens looking for a forever home
The City of Wichita Falls has temporarily suspended water disconnections.
WF Utility Collections Limited, But Can Be Made
Crime Stoppers Man Wanted
Crime Stoppers: Fast Food Restaurant Burglaries
Jason Perkins feature
How one Wichita Falls man overcame drug addiction