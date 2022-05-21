MSU Texas professor featured in Houston art project

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An art piece made by Midwestern State University professor Suguru Hiraid has made its way to Houston.

Hiraid’s “Maneki Cat Altar” is part of a project called True North located in the Heights neighborhood. The project features seven other outdoor sculptures.

The sculpture is interactive. It turns with the wind and beckons visitors for a closer look. The cat’s paw movement is possible thanks to solar power.

Hiraide’s said, “It’s a great honor and opportunity to show my work at the beautiful historic esplanade.” His work has been displayed nationally and internationally,

