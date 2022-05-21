WF Community mourns Nancy Beaver

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The community is mourning the loss of Nancy Beaver, a cyclist who was hit by a truck while out riding her bike on May 19.

Nancy made a difference in a lot of people’s lives, serving as secretary for Faith Village Church.

During her time with the church, Beaver met Agustina Romero, a church member who came to be very close to her. Romero described Nancy as caring and always helping those in need ever since they met 30 years ago.

nancy beaver (facebook)

“On Wednesday, before she passed away after the church services ended, I hugged her and I told her ‘thank you’ for all the help that she was offering after my husband passed away,” Romero said.

Romero believes the speed limit on the road Nancy was hit is dangerous due to the popularity of the route for cyclists. Becky Raeke, the co-chair of Bike Wichita Falls, which Nancy was a member of, agrees. She hopes the city will make some changes.

“As citizens of Wichita Falls, we have got to push for better infrastructure for our cyclists, our pedestrians, people that just want to go for a stroll with their dogs or a stroller,” Raeke said.

Until then, however, Raeke urges cyclists and drivers to be cautious while sharing the road.

“Making eye contact with people when they come to a stop sign, or knowing that if you’re going down a road and someone comes to a stop sign, they’re not looking at you they’re looking past you,” Raeke said.

Raeke hopes that people learn from the tragedy to avoid it happening again in the future.

“You can’t replace a lost citizen regardless of how they passed but her life can be something that we can learn from. We can’t forget what has happened and we have got to learn from it and do better,” Raeke said.

A ghost bike has been set up as a memorial for Nancy on Sisk Rd and Southwest Pkwy.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.