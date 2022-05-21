WF Utility Collections Limited, But Can Be Made

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) The City of Wichita Falls Utilities Collection Department is still implementing the latest system upgrade.

Currently, customers can make water payments at the Kiosk and drive through drop box at City Hall, and online through the City of Wichita Falls website.

Customer Auto Bill Pay Drafts are also operating as scheduled. Payments cannot be made yet through the automated phone system or at the payment window.

No cutoffs for non-payment or late fees will be enforced through the rest of May.

The City has been working with the vendor since Wednesday morning, to fix unforeseen software issues, and officials said they will continue to press for results to remedy the upgrade.

