WFPD investigates murder on Brown Street

Victim identified as 23-year-old Zachary Wood.
Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -A homicide investigation is underway following a check welfare call on Saturday afternoon.

This was the first of two homicide investigations WFPD responded to over the weekend.

Officers were called out to a home in the 2100 block of Brown Street around 12:30 p.m. The body of Zachary Ryan Wood, 23, was found inside the home, and foul play is believed to have been involved, according to WFPD. Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation and were on the scene Saturday.

If you have any information about this case, you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

