Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Biden says monkeypox cases something to ‘be concerned about’

The CDC is now working with Massachusetts health officials to investigate a case of monkeypox in a resident there. (Source: CNN/CDC/WFXT)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea (AP) - President Joe Biden said Sunday that recent cases of monkeypox that have been identified in Europe and the United States were something “to be concerned about.”

In his first public comments on the disease, Biden added: “It is a concern in that if it were to spread it would be consequential.”

The president was asked about the disease as he spoke to reporters at Osan Air Base in South Korea, where he visited troops before taking off for Japan to continue his first trip to Asia as president.

“They haven’t told me the level of exposure yet but it is something that everybody should be concerned about,” Biden said. He added that work was underway to determine what vaccine might be effective.

Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, told reporters aboard the flight to Tokyo that the United States has a supply of “vaccine that is relevant to treating monkeypox.”

“We have vaccine available to be deployed for that purpose,” he said. Sullivan said Biden was getting regular updates on the outbreak.

Monkeypox is rarely identified outside of Africa, but as of Friday, there were 80 confirmed cases worldwide, including at least two in the United States, and another 50 suspected ones.

Although the disease belongs to the same virus family as smallpox, its symptoms are milder. People usually recover within two to four weeks without needing to be hospitalized, but the disease occasionally is deadly.

The virus originates in primates and other wild animals and causes fever, body aches, chills and fatigue in most patients. People with severe cases can develop rash and lesions on the face, hands and other parts of the body.

—-

Megerian reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Darlene Superville in Washington contributed reporting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
WFPD investigates murder on Brown Street
Robert Wikert, 46, is pictured in a mugshot from May 2022.
WF man arrested for soliciting prostitution in Lucy Park
Jason Perkins feature
How one Wichita Falls man overcame drug addiction
Crime Stoppers Man Wanted
Crime Stoppers: Fast Food Restaurant Burglaries
The Coconut Fire had grown to 26,000 acres by 4 p.m. on May 19.
EXPLAINER: Why’s the growing blaze called “Coconut” Fire?

Latest News

Hudson (Wis.) Police rescued 10 ducklings who fell into a storm drain on Saturday, May 21,...
CUTE: Police rescue 10 ducklings trapped in storm drain
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US
Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's...
Russia presses Donbas offensive as Polish leader visits Kyiv
REV. MARITA HARRELL
Pastor stabbed and set on fire by man she was trying to help, police say
Transporter Jo Navarro, right, prepares to move a body of a COVID-19 victim to a morgue at...
WHO chief: The COVID pandemic is ‘most certainly not over’