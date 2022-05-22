Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WPFD investigates homicide on Covington street

Crimestoppers is asking for tips in their investigation.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another homicide investigation is underway for WFPD.

On Sunday morning, just after 2 a.m., WFFD responded to a medical call at 1007 Covington in Wichita Falls, where they found a deceased male inside a vehicle on the property.

The WFPD Crimes Against Persons responded, and detectives executed a search warrant. Police took people at the residence to the station for interviews.

The victim’s name is not being released, and the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
WFPD investigates murder on Brown Street
Robert Wikert, 46, is pictured in a mugshot from May 2022.
WF man arrested for soliciting prostitution in Lucy Park
Jason Perkins feature
How one Wichita Falls man overcame drug addiction
Crime Stoppers Man Wanted
Crime Stoppers: Fast Food Restaurant Burglaries
The Coconut Fire had grown to 26,000 acres by 4 p.m. on May 19.
EXPLAINER: Why’s the growing blaze called “Coconut” Fire?

Latest News

1007 Covington st.
the big event
Students work to help better community
Crime scene tape
WFPD investigates murder on Brown Street
nancy beaver ghost bike
WF Community mourns Nancy Beaver