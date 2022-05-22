WPFD investigates homicide on Covington street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another homicide investigation is underway for WFPD.

On Sunday morning, just after 2 a.m., WFFD responded to a medical call at 1007 Covington in Wichita Falls, where they found a deceased male inside a vehicle on the property.

The WFPD Crimes Against Persons responded, and detectives executed a search warrant. Police took people at the residence to the station for interviews.

The victim’s name is not being released, and the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

