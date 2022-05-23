Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

4 teens killed in shootings in South Carolina

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Sunday.
By WIS News 10 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Four teens were killed in two shootings in the same neighborhood over the weekend, police said

Investigators from the Newberry Sheriff’s Office said they were called to Wise Street after reports of a shooting Saturday night at around midnight. The victim in that shooting was later said to be a 16-year-old.

At around 2:51 p.m. Sunday, law enforcement was called to a second shooting that investigators said killed three teens. The second shooting scene was only a few blocks away from the first one.

A Newberry County, S.C., shooting leaves three dead on Sunday. This shooting follows a Saturday...
A Newberry County, S.C., shooting leaves three dead on Sunday. This shooting follows a Saturday shooting in the same area that killed a teenager.(clear)

Newberry Police Chief Kevin Goodman said the ages of the teens slain Sunday range from 15 to 19 years old.

Law enforcement’s initial investigation has found that all the victims knew each other. At a press conference, investigators weren’t willing to elaborate on how they knew each other at this time. However, they said they were aware of what schools the victims attended.

In a social media post, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said Newberry High School will be learning remotely on Monday out of precaution, though there has been no direct threat to the school.

“The Newberry City Police Department is leading an intensive investigation. Please pray for the families and for our community,” the sheriff’s department said.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
UPDATE: Victim identified in Covington street homicide
Crime scene tape
WFPD investigates murder on Brown Street
Robert Wikert, 46, is pictured in a mugshot from May 2022.
WF man arrested for soliciting prostitution in Lucy Park
nancy beaver ghost bike
WF Community mourns Nancy Beaver
WFPD were called out to the west side of the train tracks on the 500 block of Carolina Street...
Body found Tuesday identified

Latest News

FILE - A sign at a Starbucks location in Havertown, Pa., is seen on April 26, 2022. In a memo...
Starbucks leaving Russian market
President Joe Biden said the U.S. would intercede if China invades Taiwan.
Biden: US will intervene militarily if China invades Taiwan
Dr. Peter Hotez of the Baylor College of Medicine said disease numbers are very low so far in...
Expert: Monkeypox less transmissable than COVID, US better prepared
Only 10% to 15% of the children with the mysterious hepatitis had COVID-19, according to nasal...
Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children