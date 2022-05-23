BBB warns of moving scams
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With changes like graduating from high school or college, starting a new job, or a new house, May marks the beginning of the busiest time in the nation for moving.
Moving scams reported to BBB every year include:
- Consumers receive a quote, pay a deposit, but the movers never show up.
- The moving company charges significantly more than the original quote due to weight overages.
- You think it’s the perfect move until the moving truck fails to arrive at its destination, and the company is requiring an additional fee for delivery, holding the possessions hostage.
BBB recommends consumers follow these guidelines:
- Watch out for warning signs. Like missing insurance or address information on the mover’s website
- Be wary of unusual requests. If a mover asks for a large down payment or full payment in advance.
- Get everything in writing including proper licensing.
- Carefully read the terms and conditions of the contract, as well as the limits of liability and any disclaimers.
- Keep an inventory of your belongings to keep track of your possessions
- Ask questions. Do not be afraid to ask questions about anything you don’t understand. If the moving company either can’t or won’t answer your questions, look for another company.
