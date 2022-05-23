Beto O’Rourke holds town hall in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Beto O’Rourke highlighted veteran homelessness and veteran suicide and described his proposals to fix these issues at his People of Texas campaign in Wichita Falls.

“I want to share three things that I’ve heard from veterans across the state of Texas as I have listened to them, three things that can improve the quality of life for those who choose this state,” O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke’s first plan consisted of making housing more accessible for veterans.

The first step of that plan includes the Hud Vash Voucher program. With the program, housing for veterans gets paid for if the stocks exist in communities, and since they don’t, he came up with a solution.

“I proposed a veterans land bank where we go acquire land and properties. Properties that, in some cases, need to be invested in and brought up to code match those with the Hud Vash Vouchers. The federal dollars that can come into our communities and ensure that every veteran has a roof over their head,” O’Rourke said.

He also proposed full wrap-around services for those who need additional help and property tax relief.

“They don’t get any relief at all, and listen, they may have blown out their knees jumping out of airplanes, that makes it harder for them to earn an income and be able to afford to stay in their homes, especially with property taxes going up,” O’Rourke said.

His proposal to help stop veteran suicide consisted of leveraging state agencies that can help them, legalizing marijuana, and having them go to veterans’ court instead of jail for drug use.

O’Rourke believes that with his proposals, within his first year in office, the lives of veterans can be drastically improved.

