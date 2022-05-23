City of WF releases Memorial Day trash schedule

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has released the trash schedule for Memorial Day.

The trash pickup schedule will be adjusted to the following:

Normal Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday

Normal Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday

There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday

Regular service will resume on Thursday

The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Monday. Both will return to normal hours on Tuesday, May 31

For questions or more information, please contact the Sanitation Department at (940) 761-7977.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.