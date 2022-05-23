Email City Guide
City of WF releases Memorial Day trash schedule

Customers may notice changes through Wednesday, May 25.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has released the trash schedule for Memorial Day.

The trash pickup schedule will be adjusted to the following:

  • Normal Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday
  • Normal Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday
  • There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday
  • Regular service will resume on Thursday
  • The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Monday. Both will return to normal hours on Tuesday, May 31

For questions or more information, please contact the Sanitation Department at (940) 761-7977.

