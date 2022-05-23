Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Jury selection in Florida school shooter’s trial upended by T-shirt

Judge Elizabeth Scherer presides during jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of...
Judge Elizabeth Scherer presides during jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By TERRY SPENCER
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jury selection in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz hit a new stumbling block when a potential juror wore a T-shirt potentially prejudicial to his case.

The woman wore a burgundy and silver T-shirt on Monday saying Teachers Strong and two hashtags referring to Cruz’s 2018 murder of 17 at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

Those are the school’s colors, and such T-shirts were ubiquitous in South Florida long after the shooting.

The judge dismissed not only the woman, but nine other potential jurors who were in her group.

Cruz pleaded guilty to the murders. The jury will decide whether he gets a sentence of death or life in prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
UPDATE: Victim identified in Covington street homicide
Crime scene tape
WFPD investigates murder on Brown Street
Daniel Green was arrested May 21.
WF man offered teen money for “peep show,” police say
Police investigated a murder on Brown St. May 22, 2022.
Murder investigations continue in WF
Tianis Jones, 22, is charged with burglary with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct...
Pregnant woman arrested after ‘tantrum’ in McDonald’s, sheriff says

Latest News

A manhunt is underway for 34 year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong in the suspected murder of a...
Woman accused of murdering pro cyclist over alleged relationship with her boyfriend
A woman said she slipped at the cliff's edge, and her three friends tried to save her. All four...
Residents react to man's death after 4 fall off Calif. cliff
Top Southern Baptists stonewalled and denigrated survivors of clergy sex abuse over almost two...
Survivor speaks on Southern Baptist Conference abuse report
New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit has charged Pamala Lynn Rodriguez with two...
Dog boarder charged after 2 dogs die in her care, sheriff says
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game...
Autopsy: Steelers QB Haskins was drunk when fatally struck