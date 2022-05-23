Email City Guide
Man intentionally ran car into group of homeless people, killing 1, police say

The Tulsa Police Department said they are seeking a first-degree murder charge against Steven...
The Tulsa Police Department said they are seeking a first-degree murder charge against Steven Juarez.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man has been arrested after he intentionally ran his vehicle into a group of homeless people, killing one person, according to police.

The Tulsa Police Department said on Facebook that Steven Juarez was arrested Friday, and police are seeking a first-degree murder charge.

Police are still looking for a female suspect involved.

According to police, officers were called to the scene of an injury collision Friday morning where they learned that the driver, identified as Juarez, intentionally ran over the victim, killing him.

Prior to the deadly collision, Juarez and an unknown female got into an altercation with a group of homeless people who were living in a van at a church. The altercation escalated from verbal to physical. Police said at one point, the unknown female got into Juarez’s Mustang and drove it at one of the homeless victims, striking them. That person survived.

Police said Juarez and the woman fled the scene, but they returned a short time later. Juarez then drove his Mustang toward the group of people. When they scattered, everyone was able to move out of the way except for a man who was handicapped and in a wheelchair. Police said the victim was unable to move out of the way quick enough and was run over by the Mustang.

The victim, identified as Orlando Laysbad, died at the scene. Police said the rest of the group managed to subdue Juarez as they waited for officers to arrive.

Anyone with information was asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

