Murder investigations continue in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating two murders that happened over the weekend of May 21-23, making these the second and third murders of the year.

Despite having two murders back-to-back, Sergeant Charlie Eiper says the murder rate is actually below average compared to other years. The first murder took place back in February, when 51-year-old Floyd Kirt was shot and killed while he had been working as a store clerk. The other two took place this weekend and are still under investigation.

“On May 21st, Saturday afternoon, our officers responded to 2100 Brown St. in reference to a deceased person,” Sgt. Eipper said.

We now know the victim was 23-year-old Zachary Ryan Wood. The following day, May 22, a similar scene took place on the 1000 block of Covington St. when 32-year-old Angel Lopez was found shot in the chest in the driver’s seat of a car.

“They found a male deceased in a vehicle there so they called us out, we came out to the scene. Again our Crimes Against Persons detectives came out and took over the investigation and they executed a search warrant there and persons were in the house that they took in for interviews,” Sgt. Eipper said.

He also said detectives are currently doing their best to identify who was behind the murders.

“We’ve got a great team, they’re great detectives. I would say they’re the best in the state. So I know they’re going to do well. They’re going to find out who did these, and we’ll bring them to justice,” Sgt. Eipper said.

Sgt. Eipper said despite having two murders back to back, the public shouldn’t feel concerned for their safety, as they were isolated incidents. Detectives are also requesting help from residents on the 1000 block of Covington or Iowa Park Rd. who have security cameras that may have captured footage of the incident. If you have any information you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers.

