Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son’s body found in trunk

The boy's mother and a man were arrested on suspicion of murder after his body was found. They haven't yet been formally charged. (WCCO, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUND, Minn. (AP) - Authorities and family members said a 28-year-old woman was arrested after police found her 6-year-old son’s body in the trunk of her bloodied car in a Minneapolis suburb.

Orono police said the woman and a man were arrested on suspicion of murder after the boy’s body was found Friday. They haven’t yet been formally charged.

When officers stopped the car in Mound, Minnesota, they noticed blood inside the vehicle.

Family members identified the 6-year-old victim as Eli Hart. Police have not yet released...
Family members identified the 6-year-old victim as Eli Hart. Police have not yet released details about him or the circumstances of his death.(Source: Family photos, WCCO via CNN)

Police have not yet released details about the boy or the circumstances of his death.

Family members identified the victim to WCCO as Eli Hart and his mother as Julissa Thaler. They said Eli’s father was trying to win custody at the time of his death.

The boy had been placed back with his mother in December after nearly a year in foster care.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
UPDATE: Victim identified in Covington street homicide
Crime scene tape
WFPD investigates murder on Brown Street
Robert Wikert, 46, is pictured in a mugshot from May 2022.
WF man arrested for soliciting prostitution in Lucy Park
nancy beaver ghost bike
WF Community mourns Nancy Beaver
WFPD were called out to the west side of the train tracks on the 500 block of Carolina Street...
Body found Tuesday identified

Latest News

Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial
FILE - A sign at a Starbucks location in Havertown, Pa., is seen on April 26, 2022. In a memo...
Starbucks leaving Russian market
President Joe Biden said the U.S. would intercede if China invades Taiwan.
Biden: US will intervene militarily if China invades Taiwan
Newberry County shooting leaves three dead
4 teens killed in shootings in South Carolina
Dr. Peter Hotez of the Baylor College of Medicine said disease numbers are very low so far in...
Expert: Monkeypox less transmissable than COVID, US better prepared