Police call 2-year-old’s drowning at resort “a horrible accident”

A 2-year-old boy from Port Allen drowned in a pool at the Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi, Miss. this weekend.
By WLOX Staff, WAFB staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WAFB/WLOX/Gray News) – A 2-year-old boy in Mississippi drowned in a resort pool over the weekend in what police are calling “a horrible accident.”

The toddler was found in a pool at the Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi. He and his family were vacationing from Port Allen, WLOX reported.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead just after Sunday evening, according to WAFB.

Other guests who were at the pool on Sunday described the scene as chaotic, according to WLOX. One visitor said the pool area was packed all weekend with adults and children.

Biloxi police called the incident a horrible accident, saying the investigation found no indication of any criminal activity. Security video of the pool was reviewed as part of the investigation.

Margaritaville managers issued a statement saying they are “deeply saddened by this tragic accident.”

“We are heartbroken and our prayers are with the parents and family in this difficult time,” the statement read.

A spokesperson with Margaritaville also clarified to WLOX that the pool has attendants, not lifeguards, who are certified in CPR.

