Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say

By Jordon Gray, Brendan Hall and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting Mississippi police are describing as a “prank gone wrong.”

According to police, three teenagers pulled up to a friend’s house wearing ski masks and holding splat (water) guns that looked real.

Police say the teens’ friend pointed a real gun at them, shooting a 15-year-old in the chest.

The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified, according to WLBT.

According to police, two toy assault rifles and one real handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said kids make mistakes but believes these teens should have known better.

“Playing with a gun is not a practical joke. It’s similar to you pulling a BB gun on a police officer and thinking that police officer knows it’s a BB gun or a toy,” he told WLBT.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
UPDATE: Victim identified in Covington street homicide
Crime scene tape
WFPD investigates murder on Brown Street
Daniel Green was arrested May 21.
WF man offered teen money for “peep show,” police say
Police investigated a murder on Brown St. May 22, 2022.
Murder investigations continue in WF
Tianis Jones, 22, is charged with burglary with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct...
Pregnant woman arrested after ‘tantrum’ in McDonald’s, sheriff says

Latest News

A manhunt is underway for 34 year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong in the suspected murder of a...
Woman accused of murdering pro cyclist over alleged relationship with her boyfriend
A woman said she slipped at the cliff's edge, and her three friends tried to save her. All four...
Residents react to man's death after 4 fall off Calif. cliff
Top Southern Baptists stonewalled and denigrated survivors of clergy sex abuse over almost two...
Survivor speaks on Southern Baptist Conference abuse report
New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit has charged Pamala Lynn Rodriguez with two...
Dog boarder charged after 2 dogs die in her care, sheriff says
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game...
Autopsy: Steelers QB Haskins was drunk when fatally struck