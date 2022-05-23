Email City Guide
WATCH: Jewelry store smash-and-grab robbery thwarted by employees

A jewelry store that was targeted for a smash-and-grab robbery was kept safe by its employees. (SOURCE: KCAL/KCBS)
By Jake Reiner
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – Some smash-and-grab robbers got more than they bargained for when they hit up a jewelry store in California over the weekend.

The employees fought back, and the thieves ran away empty-handed.

There are two things that are vital in a smash-and-grab: the smash, which one of the four suspects involved accomplished by breaking two display cases. And the grab.

But that’s where they failed.

The would-be thieves didn’t get anything thanks to the the employees at Princess Bride Diamonds in Huntington Beach, Calif.

One employee can be seen on video racing from behind a computer to go after one guy.

The woman from behind the counter then gets in on the action, going after multiple thieves and kicking one to the ground.

Seemingly out of nowhere, a third employee wields a high-top chair to fend them off.

David Clark and Audrey Tate are customers of the jewelry store.

“It was cool to see them fight back though,” Clark said. “Yeah, that was awesome.”

Speaking of “Princess Bride,” Clark and Tate said they have a special connection to the shop.

“We live across the way and David got our engagement ring from here so we care a lot about the staff,” Tate said. “We’re just sad to see what happened.”

The couple said they recognized some of the employees in the video, including a man who they said was their engagement ring consultant.

“We respected him already, but I thought that was so cool for him to fight them off like that,” Clark said.

Luckily, no one at the store was injured. As for the suspects, police are still looking for all four of them.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

