We have storm chances Monday & Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 72 with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. However, a line of storms will develop late Monday evening. Some of these storms could be intense.

If we see any severe thunderstorms, we will be looking at strong winds and hail. Hail could grow to the size of quarters. Wind speeds could reach up to 60 mph. However, the probability of severe weather is low. Monday night, we will have a low of 63 with storms.

Tuesday, we will have a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. If we see any severe weather, it would be the same as Monday. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 52 with thunderstorms diminishing.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 72 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 50 with mostly clear skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 83 with sunny skies and west winds at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday night, we will have a low of 59 with clear skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 95 with sunny skies and south winds at 10 to 20 mph. Friday night, we will have a low of 68 with mostly clear skies.

