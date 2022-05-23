Weather gives firefighters break

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The cool weather and rain chances in Texoma have not only felt good but it’s also given firefighters so much-needed breathing room.

High temperatures from last week were a big reason why the Coconut Fire in Montague was able to burn for so long. Texas A&M Forest Service said they plan to use the next two days to reset and get ready for fire danger down the road.

“We’re using this time to rehab our equipment and everything to get them back to speed for what we need to be,” Angel Portillo of Texas A&M Forest Service said.

In addition to equipment, the weather is also giving the people working the equipment a break as well.

