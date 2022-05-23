WF man offered teen money for “peep show,” police say

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was arrested Saturday after reportedly asking a girl to wear underwear he had received as a joke gift from a co-worker.

Daniel Green, 62, was arrested on May 21 for charges of indecency with a child. The case has since been filed in court under charges of criminal attempt - sexual performance by a child younger than fourteen years old, a second-degree felony.

Police say Green offered the victim money to take a shower with him or try on underwear for a “peep show.” One of the two pairs of underwear he gave the victim was a joke gift from a co-worker due to his age and single status.

Green was booked into Wichita County Jail on May 21, and released the next day on a $50,000 bond.

