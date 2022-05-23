Where to Vote: Tuesday, May 24

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s election eve for the Primary Runoff and Special Election across Texoma. This election will include another chance for voters to decide the Wichita County Justice of the Peace, precinct 4 race.

Other runoffs include the Clay County Justice of the Peace race between incumbent John Swenson and challenger Lanny Evans, as well as the County Commissioner, precinct 2 race between Brock Myers and Jack Pickett.

In Archer County, incumbent Darin Wolf is taking on challenger Kurt Wolf in the County Commissioner, precinct 2 race. There are also a handful of state runoffs on both the Republican and Democratic ballots. Here are the polling locations for Election Day across Texoma.

Archer County Address City Times Archer Co. Activity Building 512 W. Cottonwood Archer City 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Holliday Community Center 201 N. Walnut Holliday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Scotland City Hall 727 Avenue L Scotland 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Windthorst Knights of Columbus Hall 19119 US Hwy 281 Windthorst 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Lakeside City Community Bldg. 4344 State Hwy 79 S. Wichita Falls 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Megargel City Hall 902 Cedar Megargel 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Clay County Address City Times Precincts Wells Fargo Building 210 N Bridge Street Henrietta 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 1, 8, 9, 15 Byers Community Center 610 Main Street Byers 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 6 Vashti Community Center 9354 E. FM 174 Bellevue 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 10 1st Baptist Church of Dean 7241 State Hwy 79 N Wichita Falls 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 11 Jolly 1st Baptist Church 321 Mowery Street Wichita Falls 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 12 Thornberry Community Center 14318 W FM 171 Wichita Falls 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 13 Charlie Community Center 136 Sudan Street Wichita Falls 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 14 Christ Community Fellowship Church 1143 Nakomis Trail Wichita Falls 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 17 Bluegrove Community Center 1980 FM 172 Henrietta 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 20 Bellevue Community Center 509 Franklin Bellevue 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 24 Buffalo Springs Community Center 6302 FM 174 Bellevue 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 26 Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department 124 S Central Avenue Petrolia 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 27 Veitenheimer Residence 2100 Veitenheimer Road Windthorst 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 32

Wichita County Address City Times Western Hills Baptist Church 5107 Ridgecrest Wichita Falls 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Forum 2120 Speedway Wichita Falls 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Texas Highway Department 1601 Southwest Parkway Wichita Falls 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mercy Church 3101 McNiel Wichita Falls 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 10th & Broad Church of Christ 1319 10th Street Wichita Falls 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Martin Luther King Center 1100 Smith Wichita Falls 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. First Baptist Church at Sheppard 2101 Puckett Road Wichita Falls 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Commissioner Precinct 2 Bldg. 102 W College Burkburnett 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. First Baptist Family Center 300 W Bank Iowa Park 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. First Baptist Church 406 W Garrison Electra 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Kamay VFD 8537 SH 258 W Kamay 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

