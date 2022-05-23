Where to Vote: Tuesday, May 24
We’ve made a list of where to cast your ballot for the Texas Primary Runoff.
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s election eve for the Primary Runoff and Special Election across Texoma. This election will include another chance for voters to decide the Wichita County Justice of the Peace, precinct 4 race.
Other runoffs include the Clay County Justice of the Peace race between incumbent John Swenson and challenger Lanny Evans, as well as the County Commissioner, precinct 2 race between Brock Myers and Jack Pickett.
In Archer County, incumbent Darin Wolf is taking on challenger Kurt Wolf in the County Commissioner, precinct 2 race. There are also a handful of state runoffs on both the Republican and Democratic ballots. Here are the polling locations for Election Day across Texoma.
|Archer County
|Address
|City
|Times
|Archer Co. Activity Building
|512 W. Cottonwood
|Archer City
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Holliday Community Center
|201 N. Walnut
|Holliday
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Scotland City Hall
|727 Avenue L
|Scotland
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Windthorst Knights of Columbus Hall
|19119 US Hwy 281
|Windthorst
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Lakeside City Community Bldg.
|4344 State Hwy 79 S.
|Wichita Falls
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Megargel City Hall
|902 Cedar
|Megargel
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Clay County
|Address
|City
|Times
|Precincts
|Wells Fargo Building
|210 N Bridge Street
|Henrietta
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|1, 8, 9, 15
|Byers Community Center
|610 Main Street
|Byers
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|6
|Vashti Community Center
|9354 E. FM 174
|Bellevue
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|10
|1st Baptist Church of Dean
|7241 State Hwy 79 N
|Wichita Falls
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|11
|Jolly 1st Baptist Church
|321 Mowery Street
|Wichita Falls
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|12
|Thornberry Community Center
|14318 W FM 171
|Wichita Falls
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|13
|Charlie Community Center
|136 Sudan Street
|Wichita Falls
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|14
|Christ Community Fellowship Church
|1143 Nakomis Trail
|Wichita Falls
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|17
|Bluegrove Community Center
|1980 FM 172
|Henrietta
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|20
|Bellevue Community Center
|509 Franklin
|Bellevue
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|24
|Buffalo Springs Community Center
|6302 FM 174
|Bellevue
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|26
|Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department
|124 S Central Avenue
|Petrolia
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|27
|Veitenheimer Residence
|2100 Veitenheimer Road
|Windthorst
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|32
|Wichita County
|Address
|City
|Times
|Western Hills Baptist Church
|5107 Ridgecrest
|Wichita Falls
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|The Forum
|2120 Speedway
|Wichita Falls
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Texas Highway Department
|1601 Southwest Parkway
|Wichita Falls
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Mercy Church
|3101 McNiel
|Wichita Falls
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|10th & Broad Church of Christ
|1319 10th Street
|Wichita Falls
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Martin Luther King Center
|1100 Smith
|Wichita Falls
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|First Baptist Church at Sheppard
|2101 Puckett Road
|Wichita Falls
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Commissioner Precinct 2 Bldg.
|102 W College
|Burkburnett
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|First Baptist Family Center
|300 W Bank
|Iowa Park
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|First Baptist Church
|406 W Garrison
|Electra
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Kamay VFD
|8537 SH 258 W
|Kamay
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
