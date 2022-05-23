Email City Guide
Where to Vote: Tuesday, May 24

We’ve made a list of where to cast your ballot for the Texas Primary Runoff.
(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Samantha Forester
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s election eve for the Primary Runoff and Special Election across Texoma. This election will include another chance for voters to decide the Wichita County Justice of the Peace, precinct 4 race.

Other runoffs include the Clay County Justice of the Peace race between incumbent John Swenson and challenger Lanny Evans, as well as the County Commissioner, precinct 2 race between Brock Myers and Jack Pickett.

In Archer County, incumbent Darin Wolf is taking on challenger Kurt Wolf in the County Commissioner, precinct 2 race. There are also a handful of state runoffs on both the Republican and Democratic ballots. Here are the polling locations for Election Day across Texoma.

Archer CountyAddressCityTimes
Archer Co. Activity Building512 W. CottonwoodArcher City7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Holliday Community Center201 N. WalnutHolliday7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Scotland City Hall727 Avenue LScotland7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Windthorst Knights of Columbus Hall19119 US Hwy 281Windthorst7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lakeside City Community Bldg.4344 State Hwy 79 S.Wichita Falls7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Megargel City Hall902 CedarMegargel7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Clay CountyAddressCityTimesPrecincts
Wells Fargo Building210 N Bridge StreetHenrietta7 a.m. to 7 p.m.1, 8, 9, 15
Byers Community Center610 Main StreetByers7 a.m. to 7 p.m.6
Vashti Community Center9354 E. FM 174Bellevue7 a.m. to 7 p.m.10
1st Baptist Church of Dean7241 State Hwy 79 NWichita Falls7 a.m. to 7 p.m.11
Jolly 1st Baptist Church321 Mowery StreetWichita Falls7 a.m. to 7 p.m.12
Thornberry Community Center14318 W FM 171Wichita Falls7 a.m. to 7 p.m.13
Charlie Community Center136 Sudan StreetWichita Falls7 a.m. to 7 p.m.14
Christ Community Fellowship Church1143 Nakomis TrailWichita Falls7 a.m. to 7 p.m.17
Bluegrove Community Center1980 FM 172Henrietta7 a.m. to 7 p.m.20
Bellevue Community Center509 FranklinBellevue7 a.m. to 7 p.m.24
Buffalo Springs Community Center6302 FM 174Bellevue7 a.m. to 7 p.m.26
Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department124 S Central AvenuePetrolia7 a.m. to 7 p.m.27
Veitenheimer Residence2100 Veitenheimer RoadWindthorst7 a.m. to 7 p.m.32
Wichita CountyAddressCityTimes
Western Hills Baptist Church5107 RidgecrestWichita Falls7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Forum2120 SpeedwayWichita Falls7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Texas Highway Department1601 Southwest ParkwayWichita Falls7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Mercy Church3101 McNielWichita Falls7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
10th & Broad Church of Christ1319 10th StreetWichita Falls7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Martin Luther King Center1100 SmithWichita Falls7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
First Baptist Church at Sheppard2101 Puckett RoadWichita Falls7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Commissioner Precinct 2 Bldg.102 W CollegeBurkburnett7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
First Baptist Family Center300 W BankIowa Park7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
First Baptist Church406 W GarrisonElectra7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Kamay VFD8537 SH 258 WKamay7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

