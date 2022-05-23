Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Zac Brown Band member reveals ALS diagnosis

John Driskell Hopkins of the Zac Brown Band reveals he has ALS. (Source: Zac Brown Band/YouTube)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A member of the Zac Brown Band has revealed his diagnosis with ALS.

John Driskell Hopkins is a founding member, bassist and songwriter for the band.

In a video message to fans, surrounded by band members and his siblings, he announced he has the nervous system disease, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“Over the past several years, I’ve noticed some balance issues and some stiffness in my hands. After careful analysis by some of the country’s top neurologists, I have been diagnosed with ALS,” Hopkins said. “Because my symptoms have been slow-progressing from the start, we believe they will continue to be slow-progressing, going forward. God willing, I plan to be rocking with these amazing people for many years to come.”

Hopkins, who goes by “Hop,” is 51 years old.

He is currently on tour with the band, which is set to wind down in November.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
UPDATE: Victim identified in Covington street homicide
Crime scene tape
WFPD investigates murder on Brown Street
Daniel Green was arrested May 21.
WF man offered teen money for “peep show,” police say
Police investigated a murder on Brown St. May 22, 2022.
Murder investigations continue in WF
Tianis Jones, 22, is charged with burglary with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct...
Pregnant woman arrested after ‘tantrum’ in McDonald’s, sheriff says

Latest News

A manhunt is underway for 34 year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong in the suspected murder of a...
Woman accused of murdering pro cyclist over alleged relationship with her boyfriend
A woman said she slipped at the cliff's edge, and her three friends tried to save her. All four...
Residents react to man's death after 4 fall off Calif. cliff
Top Southern Baptists stonewalled and denigrated survivors of clergy sex abuse over almost two...
Survivor speaks on Southern Baptist Conference abuse report
New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit has charged Pamala Lynn Rodriguez with two...
Dog boarder charged after 2 dogs die in her care, sheriff says
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game...
Autopsy: Steelers QB Haskins was drunk when fatally struck