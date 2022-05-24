Email City Guide
2 women arrested with 500,000 fentanyl pills, police say

Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they found 500,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they found 500,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.(Casa Grande Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) – Arizona police say they’ve arrested two people from Phoenix after a traffic stop uncovered hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills, a gun and a large amount of cash.

Police in Casa Grande say that Martha Lopez, the driver of the car, and Tania Luna Solis, a passenger, face multiple drug charges from the drug bust, according to AZFamily.

In a news release, police said they stopped Lopez for speeding just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday. During the traffic stop, officers said they discovered half a million fentanyl pills disguised inside bottles that made them look like collagen supplements. Police also seized a gun and cash and noted that two children were inside the car.

Casa Grande police say they seized Fentanyl pills that were disguised in Collagen bottles.
Casa Grande police say they seized Fentanyl pills that were disguised in Collagen bottles.(Arizona's Family)

“The transport and sale of drugs in our community affects us all,” Casa Grande Police Chief Mark McCrory said. “It is hard to quantify the number of lives this investigation has saved, but I am sure we are making a difference.”

Lopez and Solis face drug possession and transportation charges, among weapons and child endangerment charges. Both children have been placed in the Department of Child Safety custody while the Pinal County Attorney’s Office reviews the charges.

