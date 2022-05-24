Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

39 million Americans expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend

AAA estimates that 39.2 million people will be traveling this weekend.
AAA estimates that 39.2 million people will be traveling this weekend.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are heading out of town for the Memorial Day weekend, you are going to have lots of company.

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer and AAA estimates that 39.2 million people will be traveling this weekend. That is up 8.3% over 2021.

It is especially good news for the airline industry with estimates that air travel will be up by 25% over last year, which is pretty close to what it was in 2019.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigated a murder on Brown St. May 22, 2022.
Murder investigations continue in WF
Daniel Green was arrested May 21.
WF man offered teen money for “peep show,” police say
Crime scene tape
UPDATE: Victim identified in Covington street homicide
Crime scene tape
Three arrests made in Brown St. murder
Tianis Jones, 22, is charged with burglary with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct...
Pregnant woman arrested after ‘tantrum’ in McDonald’s, sheriff says

Latest News

Former President George W. Bush listens to speakers during the opening ceremony of the Walker...
FBI investigating assassination plot against George W. Bush, reports say
AP sources: President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on policing on the second...
AP sources: Biden to sign executive order on policing
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported at Robb...
Police: Shooter who caused Texas school lockdown in custody
After incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp refused to accept Donald Trump's baseless claims of...
Trump’s bid to reshape GOP faces biggest hurdles in Georgia
FILE - Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June...
Florida lawmakers take up condo bill in wake of Surfside