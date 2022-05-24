Camp Fire North Texas to host Memorial Holiday Splash Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Camp Fire North Texas will be hosting Memorial Holiday Splash Day at Harrell Park on May 30.

The event is free and open to the public and will run from 1-7 p.m. Camp Fire officials are encouraging residents to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy with their families at the park.

Children under 14 years old must be accompanied by an adult. The pool will be open to the public beginning on May 28 from 1-7 p.m. with $2 general admission.

Harrell Park is located at 2524 Terrace Ave by Lucy Park. Click here or call Camp Fire at (940) 322-5209 for the 2022 pool schedule.

