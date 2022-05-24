“Heart of the Community” event to promote heart health

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The United Regional Foundation is hosting “Heart of the Community” on June 16.

The event will happen at the MPEC starting at 5:30 p.m. It’s aimed to bring more attention to heart health within the community and will feature keynote speaker Simon Keith.

Keith is the first person in the world to play a professional sport after undergoing a heart transplant, having received the heart of a 17-year-old Welsh boy in 1986. He is one of the longest-living organ transplant recipients in history.

Ticket prices vary and sales will close on May 31. For more information or to buy tickets, contact the Foundation office at (940) 764-8200.

