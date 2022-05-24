More Rain Tonight and Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Another wave of rain and storms overspreads the area from the west this evening. An additional inch of rain is possible in some areas. That would bring rainfall totals into the 2 to 5 inch range in some spots. Showers may linger into Wednesday before clearing the area Wednesday night. Temperatures will remain cool on Wednesday before heating back up this weekend.

