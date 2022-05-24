Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

More Rain Tonight and Wednesday

By Ken Johnson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Another wave of rain and storms overspreads the area from the west this evening. An additional inch of rain is possible in some areas. That would bring rainfall totals into the 2 to 5 inch range in some spots. Showers may linger into Wednesday before clearing the area Wednesday night. Temperatures will remain cool on Wednesday before heating back up this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have launched an investigation into the death of Zachary Wood.
UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in murder of Zachary Wood
Peyton Collier, Ronnie Lang, and William Bell have all been charged in connection with the...
Three arrested in connection with murder of Zachary Wood
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Daniel Green was arrested May 21.
WF man offered teen money for “peep show,” police say
Police investigated a murder on Brown St. May 22, 2022.
Murder investigations continue in Wichita Falls

Latest News

More Rain to Fall
More Rain to Fall
KAUZ Weather
Strong storms are moving through the area
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
Much Needed Rain
Rain and Storms are in the Forecast for NOW
Rain and Storms are in the Forecast for NOW