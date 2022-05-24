Rider HS UIL Science Team wins at state competition

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sports teams aren’t the only ones bringing home trophies this season!

Rider High School’s UIL Science Team competed at the state level last week and did extremely well! Led by teacher Mr. Wildman, the team brought home the State Bronze Medal in the team competition. Junior Maverick McKown Jr. also won the individual Silver Medal for Science in both Chemistry and Physics.

The team includes senior Bhargavi Chauhan; juniors Maverick McKown and Prasi Desai; and sophomores Vincent Doan, Zara Faroq and Trinity Munoz.

From all of us here at News Channel 6, congratulations!

