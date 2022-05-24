Strong storms are moving through the area

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. If we see any severe weather, it would be mainly hail and high winds.

However, if we can see some clearing of the rain by the mid-morning hours, we may see a few severe thunderstorms develop. These storms would have the potential to produce an isolated tornado. However, that threat is very conditional and based on the clearing of skies and recharging of our atmosphere. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 50 with thunderstorms diminishing.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 67 with partly cloudy skies and a few stray showers will be possible. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 50 with mostly clear skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 83 with sunny skies and west winds at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday night, we will have a low of 59 with clear skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 95 with sunny skies and south winds at 10 to 20 mph. Friday night, we will have a low of 68 with mostly clear skies.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.