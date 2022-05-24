Email City Guide
Three arrested in connection with murder of Zachary Wood

New details were released by WFPD on Tuesday morning.
Peyton Collier, Ronnie Lang, and William Bell have all been charged in connection with the...
Peyton Collier, Ronnie Lang, and William Bell have all been charged in connection with the murder of Zachary Wood.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three people have been booked into the Wichita Co. Jail in connection with the murder of Zachary Wood, 23.

According to WFPD, officers were called to the 2100 block of Brown Street to investigate a deceased person on Saturday, May 21. When officers arrived, they found Wood and reports stated he ‘appeared to have been murdered.’

The WFPD Crimes Against Persons detectives took over the investigation. On Monday, May 23, detectives interviewed Payton Collier, 27, of Wichita Falls. According to WFPD, Collier confessed to her involvement in the murder and named two men suspects.

Those men were Ronnie Lang, 18, of Wichita Falls, and William Bell, 28, of Wichita Falls. Detectives with the WFPD Special Operations Unit began to search for Lang and Bell. Both were found and interviewed late Monday evening, according to police.

Lang and Bell both confessed to their involvement in the assault and homicide of Wood, according to WFPD. Lang has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Murder. Collier and Bell have both been charged with Murder. As of 11:25 a.m. Tuesday, all three remained in the Wichita Co. Jail with bonds of at least $1,000,000.

WFPD said they believe this was an isolated incident. News Channel 6 is working to obtain affidavits for this case. Stay with 6 as we work to keep you updated on the very latest.

