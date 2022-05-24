Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFISD releases survey for superintendent search

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD is asking for the community’s input for the selection of the next superintendent.

Parents, employees, and residents are being asked to fill out an online survey regarding the qualities and qualifications they would like to see in the next superintendent.

Information gathered in response to the survey will be considered by the Board to help them identify potential candidates for interviews.

The survey is available online and can be found on www.wfisd.net/suptsearch

Those interested in filling out the survey have until June 9th.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
UPDATE: Victim identified in Covington street homicide
Crime scene tape
WFPD investigates murder on Brown Street
Daniel Green was arrested May 21.
WF man offered teen money for “peep show,” police say
Police investigated a murder on Brown St. May 22, 2022.
Murder investigations continue in WF
Tianis Jones, 22, is charged with burglary with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct...
Pregnant woman arrested after ‘tantrum’ in McDonald’s, sheriff says

Latest News

Rider High School's UIL team brought home hardware after the 2022 state competition.
Rider HS UIL Science Team wins at state competition
Police investigated a murder on Brown St. May 22, 2022.
Murder investigations continue in WF
The Coconut Fire burns brush in rural Wilbarger County. (Provided by the Texas A&M Forest...
Weather gives firefighters break
Daniel Green was arrested May 21.
WF man offered teen money for “peep show,” police say