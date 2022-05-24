WFISD releases survey for superintendent search

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD is asking for the community’s input for the selection of the next superintendent.

Parents, employees, and residents are being asked to fill out an online survey regarding the qualities and qualifications they would like to see in the next superintendent.

Information gathered in response to the survey will be considered by the Board to help them identify potential candidates for interviews.

The survey is available online and can be found on www.wfisd.net/suptsearch

Those interested in filling out the survey have until June 9th.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.