Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Crime of the week: Fast food restaurant burglaries

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our crime of the week, we’re focusing on a man wanted for breaking into multiple fast food restaurants in Wichita Falls. News Channel 6 Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint has more on the story.

Right now, your help is needed in identifying the man in the photo below.

Do you have any information on this suspect?
Do you have any information on this suspect?(WFPD)

Wichita Falls police said he’s involved in a string of burglaries. All of them happened in April at fast food restaurants, including the Burger King on Holiday and the Sonic on both Kemp and Jacksboro Hwy.

“They were burglarized while the business was closed,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Wichita Falls Police Department PIO, said.

While the individual is difficult to identify from photos, police are confident the same person is responsible for all three crimes.

“The operation of how they got inside and what happened inside, so it appears as if they are connected,” Eipper said.

The description is vague but police hope that you might recognize something about the suspect that will help them put him behind bars.

The suspect appears to be male, approximately 160-175 pounds, wearing a dark colored hoodie and sweatpants, face mask, white gloves, red/white boxers, white socks and black/white Nike shoes.

“But any information that we can get, if anyone is talking about it, please call crime stoppers or our nonemergency line,” Eipper said. “Don’t try to approach someone, just give us a call that way we can make a plan on how to approach them ourselves.”

If you have any information on this crime, WFPD is encouraging citizens to report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here, or call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have launched an investigation into the death of Zachary Wood.
UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in murder of Zachary Wood
Peyton Collier, Ronnie Lang, and William Bell have all been charged in connection with the...
Three arrested in connection with murder of Zachary Wood
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
21-year-old Ashley Esselborn.
Fourth Zachary Wood murder suspect “cheered on” assault
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Latest News

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Heavy police presence at N. 6th Street.
Two arrested in WF meth bust
Harrold ISD on Guardian Policy
The Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia Seller, comforts families outside of the Civic...
Desperation becomes sorrow after elementary school shooting
Ray Dunn, the CEO of On the Mark Enhanced Tactical Training, teaches a gun training class for...
Harrold ISD habla de maestros armados despues del tiroteo Uvalde