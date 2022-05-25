Crime of the week: Fast food restaurant burglaries

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our crime of the week, we’re focusing on a man wanted for breaking into multiple fast food restaurants in Wichita Falls. News Channel 6 Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint has more on the story.

Right now, your help is needed in identifying the man in the photo below.

Do you have any information on this suspect? (WFPD)

Wichita Falls police said he’s involved in a string of burglaries. All of them happened in April at fast food restaurants, including the Burger King on Holiday and the Sonic on both Kemp and Jacksboro Hwy.

“They were burglarized while the business was closed,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Wichita Falls Police Department PIO, said.

While the individual is difficult to identify from photos, police are confident the same person is responsible for all three crimes.

“The operation of how they got inside and what happened inside, so it appears as if they are connected,” Eipper said.

The description is vague but police hope that you might recognize something about the suspect that will help them put him behind bars.

The suspect appears to be male, approximately 160-175 pounds, wearing a dark colored hoodie and sweatpants, face mask, white gloves, red/white boxers, white socks and black/white Nike shoes.

“But any information that we can get, if anyone is talking about it, please call crime stoppers or our nonemergency line,” Eipper said. “Don’t try to approach someone, just give us a call that way we can make a plan on how to approach them ourselves.”

If you have any information on this crime, WFPD is encouraging citizens to report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here, or call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

