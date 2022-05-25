Delta T Thermal to host hiring event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hear from Scott Poenitzsch, President of Denta T Thermal Solutions LLC as the company prepares for a job fair.

The event will take place Thursday, May 26th from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the former Tranter plant at 1900 Old Burkburnett Highway.

Applications will be available and attendees can expect on-the-spot interviews.

Positions are open in the shop and in the office.

