Delta T Thermal to host hiring event
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hear from Scott Poenitzsch, President of Denta T Thermal Solutions LLC as the company prepares for a job fair.
The event will take place Thursday, May 26th from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the former Tranter plant at 1900 Old Burkburnett Highway.
Applications will be available and attendees can expect on-the-spot interviews.
Positions are open in the shop and in the office.
