Unofficial results released for May 24 primary runoff election

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - County officials have released election results for races across Texoma in the May 24 primary runoff election.

Archer County

RACE CANDIDATE VOTES CANDIDATE VOTES County Commissioner, Pct. 2 Darin Wolf 265 Kurt Wolf 164

Clay County

RACE CANDIDATE VOTES CANDIDATE VOTES Justice of the Peace Lanny R. Evans 796 John Swenson 708 County Commissioner, Pct. 2 Jack Pickett 278 Brock Myers 218

Wichita County

RACE CANDIDATE CANDIDATE CANDIDATE VOTES Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4 Judy Baker 230 Randy Elliott 224

The results will be official once they are canvassed in county commissioner meetings.

Statewide election results can be found by clicking here.

