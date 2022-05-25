Email City Guide
Unofficial results released for May 24 primary runoff election

The results will be official once they are canvassed in county commissioner meetings.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - County officials have released election results for races across Texoma in the May 24 primary runoff election.

Archer County

RACECANDIDATEVOTESCANDIDATEVOTES
County Commissioner, Pct. 2Darin Wolf265Kurt Wolf164

Clay County

RACECANDIDATEVOTESCANDIDATEVOTES
Justice of the PeaceLanny R. Evans796John Swenson708
County Commissioner, Pct. 2Jack Pickett278Brock Myers218

Wichita County

RACECANDIDATECANDIDATECANDIDATEVOTES
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4Judy Baker230Randy Elliott224

READ: Know the candidates: May 24 primary runoff election

Statewide election results can be found by clicking here.

