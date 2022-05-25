Unofficial results released for May 24 primary runoff election
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - County officials have released election results for races across Texoma in the May 24 primary runoff election.
Archer County
|RACE
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|County Commissioner, Pct. 2
|Darin Wolf
|265
|Kurt Wolf
|164
Clay County
|RACE
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Justice of the Peace
|Lanny R. Evans
|796
|John Swenson
|708
|County Commissioner, Pct. 2
|Jack Pickett
|278
|Brock Myers
|218
Wichita County
|RACE
|CANDIDATE
|CANDIDATE
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4
|Judy Baker
|230
|Randy Elliott
|224
The results will be official once they are canvassed in county commissioner meetings.
Statewide election results can be found by clicking here.
