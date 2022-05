WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain chances are going away starting Thursday and may not be back at least the next week. Temperatures will be cool tonight as lows drop into the 50s. We’ll be in the 70s and 80s on Thursday and near or above 90 for Friday. The storm track gets active across the Rocky Mountain States, leading to hot windy weather for us this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.