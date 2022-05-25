Email City Guide
Man confesses to killing wife to end her chronic pain, police say

The suspect told investigators his wife had chronic pain for 20 years, and she had previously asked him to "end her life." (WISN, MILWAUKEE COUNTY JAIL, CNN)
By WISN Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:55 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENFIELD, Wis. (WISN) - A Wisconsin man told police he killed his wife to put an end to the suffering she endured from chronic pain. However, officials say he went about it in a gruesome way.

Greenfield Police found the body of 50-year-old Jamie Ward in her condo last Wednesday.

Prosecutors say her husband, 48-year-old Braeden Ward, cut his wife’s throat in the shower then kept her body hidden for two weeks, even washing the corpse daily to avoid a smell, according to charging documents.

Braeden Ward, 48, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a deadly weapon. He says he killed his wife, Jamie Ward, to help end her suffering from chronic pain.(Source: Milwaukee County Jail, WISN via CNN)

Braeden Ward is in custody, charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a deadly weapon. He says he killed his wife to help end her suffering.

He told investigators she “had suffered from chronic pain for 20 years,” adding that a year ago, she discussed “killing herself” with his assistance.

Then, earlier this month, Braeden Ward says his wife again asked him to “end her life,” and he agreed.

The suspect told investigators he stabbed his wife repeatedly after she was dead to “drain the blood from her body.”

After several days, Braeden Ward says the body began to smell, so he “started washing the victim’s body everyday and set up a series of fans to disperse the odor.”

Two weeks later, he says he confessed over the phone to his sister-in-law in South Dakota, who called police.

Officers arrested Braeden Ward after a brief standoff in Franklin on Highway 100 near Rawson. He was in his car, reportedly “armed with a handgun.”

The suspect is being held at the Milwaukee County Jail on $1 million cash bail. He could face life in prison if convicted.

