Official voter turnout for the May 24 runoff election

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Voter turnout was low on May 24 but multiple county clerks said this is normal for runoff elections.

The official voter turnout for Wichita County was a total of 3,315 people. The Republican races had a total of 2,651 people vote, while 664 people voted in the Democratic races. The county had 4% of registered voters take part this election. To put that into perspective, that comes to 3,315 voters out of 77,909 people who are registered to vote.

Clay County has 8,003 registered voters and 1,580 of them took part in the elections, which comes to a total of 19%.

Archer County had 790 voters in total for this election.

As for election results in Archer County, Darin wolf takes the seat of county commissioner precinct two, having 62% of votes with a total of 265 votes over Kurt Wolf’s 38% and 164 votes. The total amount of votes for this race was 429.

In the Wichita County Justice of the Peace precinct four race, incumbent Judge Judy Baker had 230 votes while challenger Captain Randy Elliott had 224. A total of 454 voters participated in deciding this race.

In Clay County, Lanny R. Evans won the seat for justice of the peace with 52% of votes and 796 total votes. John Swenson had 47% which is 706 votes. A total of 1,504 voters decided this race.

Finally for county commissioner precinct two in Clay County, Jack Pickett is the winner with 56% of votes, which comes out to 278 votes. This is in comparison to Brock Myers’ 43% and 218 votes. That comes to a total of 496 votes for this race.

