Petrolia CISD announces new interim superintendent

Petrolia CISD Interim Superintendent Kenda Cox.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PETROLIA, Texas (KAUZ) - Petrolia CISD officials announced Wednesday the appointment of their new interim superintendent.

Kenda Cox was chosen for the role. She has served Petrolia schools for five years in various capacities, including director of student services and elementary principal. She previously worked at Montague ISD as elementary principal for five years, Windthorst ISD as elementary principal for five years and Hamlin ISD as elementary principal for five years.

Petrolia CISD officials said Cox has a “passion for excellence and truly believes learning should be fun and engaging for all students.”

Cox graduated from Henrietta High School and is a longtime resident of Clay County. She is the mother of two twin girls, Sophie and Kallie, who are 19 months old.

The announcement comes after David Hedges resigned from the superintendent position on May 12, 2022.

