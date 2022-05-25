Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Rain chances continue Wednesday

By Garrett James
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 64 with mostly cloudy skies and a few stray showers will be possible. Rain will eventually taper off by Wednesday evening. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 50 with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 83 with sunny skies and northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday night, we will have a low of 54 with clear skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 90 with sunny skies and south winds at 10 to 20 mph. Friday night, we will have a low of 65 with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 97 with mostly sunny skies.

However, Saturday will be windy with strong winds out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Saturday night, we will have a low of 73 with partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have launched an investigation into the death of Zachary Wood.
UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in murder of Zachary Wood
Peyton Collier, Ronnie Lang, and William Bell have all been charged in connection with the...
Three arrested in connection with murder of Zachary Wood
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Daniel Green was arrested May 21.
WF man offered teen money for “peep show,” police say
Police will be releasing more information at a later time.
Three arrests made in Brown St. murder

Latest News

More Rain Tonight and Wednesday
More Rain to Fall
More Rain to Fall
weather
Rain chances continue Wednesday
KAUZ Weather
Strong storms are moving through the area