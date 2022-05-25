Rain chances continue Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 64 with mostly cloudy skies and a few stray showers will be possible. Rain will eventually taper off by Wednesday evening. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 50 with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 83 with sunny skies and northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday night, we will have a low of 54 with clear skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 90 with sunny skies and south winds at 10 to 20 mph. Friday night, we will have a low of 65 with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 97 with mostly sunny skies.

However, Saturday will be windy with strong winds out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Saturday night, we will have a low of 73 with partly cloudy skies.

