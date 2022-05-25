Vernon ISD superintendent talks campus security

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd released a statement Wednesday to reassure parents about campus security.

Byrd said the Vernon Police Department, Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office and Texas DPS will have a strong presence on and around campuses for the remainder of the week.

The statement comes after 19 children and two teachers were killed Tuesday by an 18-year-old gunman at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The full statement can be found below:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Uvalde community. I cannot even imagine the aftermath that their school district, communities, and families are dealing with this morning.

This morning the VISD administration met with the Vernon Police Department and the Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office. We have also been in contact with the Texas Department of Public Safety. All three will maintain a strong presence on and around the ISD campuses for the remainder of this week. Our district and campus administration will continue to communicate to staff and students the importance of the district’s policy and procedures.

Over the last few years, Vernon ISD has taken significant steps to help ensure the safety of our students and staff members. Our goal is to give parents and community members peace of mind, knowing that their children’s safety is our number one priority. Currently, VISD has the following safety protocols in place:

Controlled and monitored electronic entry on campus exterior doors and the district administration office

Positive lock security locks installed on every classroom door

A District Defender Program with personnel trained to defend our students and staff members until law enforcement arrives

Our staff has attended DPS Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training

A student resource officer program in partnership with the city of Vernon and the burning police department to maintain a law enforcement presence on our campuses

VISD is currently in the process of adding an additional SRO. The District, City of Vernon, and VPD are currently working through the logistics of this process. VISD administration will continue to meet with the DPS, VPD, and the Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office to develop and maintain an educational environment that is as safe and secure as possible.

As educators, parents, and family members, we understand the apprehension that you may have sending your children and loved ones to school. Please rest assured that we are taking every precaution to ensure their safety.

Sincerely,

Jeff Byrd

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.