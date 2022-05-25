Email City Guide
WATCH: 5-year-old steals the show with walk-up dance at T-ball game

The video of 5-year-old Ben Sadlowski's walk-up dance has gone viral on TikTok with millions of views. (Soure: KOVR)
By Adrienne Moore
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANTECA, Calif. (KOVR) – A 5-year-old boy stole the show at his T-ball game in California when he danced his way up to the plate during his last game of the season.

The video of Ben Sadlowski went viral on TikTok.

Ben’s mom Monica Sadlowski said the dance, set to Big Pun’s “Still Not a Player,” was no surprise.

“Every last game we do a walk-out song for each player,” Sadlowski said. “I wasn’t expecting him to do all that, but it’s not uncommon for him. That’s his own thing. He’s just a goofy guy.”

Sadlowski said her son most likely gets his dance moves from her.

“I’m kind of goofy myself, so he might have picked it up from me. It definitely was not his father. I can tell you, assure you that,” Sadlowski said.

Ben’s performance was made even more impressive when he hit a single to left field.

While there’s no score keeping in T-ball, Sadlowski said the comments she’s received on social media prove Ben’s brilliant show made millions of people feel like a winner.

“Everybody is just like ‘man, I was having a really bad day, and that just made my day so much better,’ and I’m just like man, that’s awesome!” Sadlowski said.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

